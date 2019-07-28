Sister Juliana Dischler, O.P.

January 19, 1926 - July 25, 2019

Sister Juliana Dischler, O.P., 93, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena, Racine, on Thursday July 25, 2019.

Marie Magdalen was born January 19, 1926 to John and Mary (nee: Brickl) Dischler in in Franklin Township of Sauk County, near Plain, WI. On June 16, 1942 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1944 she was given the religious name Sister Juliana. She professed her first vows in 1946 and her final vows in 1952.

Sister Juliana spent many years in service to others in education as a teacher and principal, religious education and pastoral ministry. She began her ministry in 1945 at St. Rose, Racine. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were Holy Cross, Kaukauna; St. Bernard, Madison; St. Rita and St. Joseph, Racine; St. Victor, Monroe; St. Benedict, Milwaukee; St. Charles, Burlington; St. Mary, Kenosha; St. Mary Kansasville; SS. Peter & Paul and Thomas Moore, Green Bay; and St. Bernard Parish, Appleton. She also served in Michigan and Maryland. When she became a resident at Siena Center in 2009 she did community service and was and ESL tutor. In June 2019 she moved to Lakeshore at Siena, Racine.

Sister Juliana is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her sisters-in-law Marlene and Carolyn Dischler; her niece Sister Rose Marie Dischler and other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers Gerhard, Michael, Anthony, Paul and John Francis Dischler; her sisters Anne Servais and Alma Weiss-Mueller and her adopted brother Ted Neurauter.

Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Thursday August 1 beginning at 9:00 am with a Remembering Service at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the staffs of Supportive Living at Siena Center, Community Care Pace Program and Lakeshore at Siena who cared for Sister Juliana.

