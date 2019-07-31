Sister Juliana Dischler (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sister Juliana, my aunt, was a wonderful, professional..."
    - Kate Dischler-Noreen
  • "Every young girl at St. Victor's school in Monroe during..."
    - Suzanne Martin
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Siena Center Chapel
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Siena Center Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Siena Center Chapel
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sister Juliana Dischler, O.P.

January 19, 1926 - July 25, 2019

Sister Juliana Dischler, O.P., 93, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena, Racine, on Thursday July 25, 2019.

Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Thursday August 1 beginning at 9:00 am with a Remembering Service at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am., celebrated by her nephew, Rev. Raymond Dischler. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.