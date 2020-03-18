Julianne (nee: Horvath) Mohrbacher

June 2, 1936 - March 13, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT-Julianne "Julie" (nee: Horvath) Mohrbacher, age 83, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints in Racine surrounded by her loving family and pastor.

Services will be held Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street, Racine. Visitation will begin at 10 AM and the service, led by Pastor Karen Pahl and pastoral intern John Anderson, will begin at 12 noon. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.

The family would welcome your floral expressions of sympathy.

