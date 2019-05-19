Julie Ann Christman

March 13, 1950 - May 8, 2019

Julie Ann Christman, 69, of Racine, passed away May 8th, 2019, with her family by her side in Las Vegas, NV.

She was born March 13, 1950 in Clarksburg, WV to Mark and Mary Gregurich. She married, Daniel Christman in 1972 and raised their family in the Racine/Franksville area for more than 50 years. She is survived by her six children, Kenneth Zimmerman (wife Tina) of Las Vegas, NV; Daniel Zimmerman of Milwaukee, WI; Tim Christman (wife KT) of Inlet Beach, FL; Thomas Christman (wife Deanna) of Waukesha, WI; Joseph Christman (wife Emilie) of Tucson, AZ; and Adam Christman (wife Alicia) of Madison, WI. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Known to others simply as "Julie", she was a petite yet feisty red-head who loved her husband and family with every fiber of her being. Her sons remember fondly her strength and her infectious laugh. Julie was a fighter her entire life, right up to the very end, where she succumbed to a multi-year battle with stage 4 cancer. She will be missed and remembered by her family, friends and anyone who had the honor of sitting down for one of her home-cooked meals.

In Julie's 'no-fuss' style, a simple gathering of her immediate family was held May 11th in Las Vegas. Be encouraged that Julie is healed and in heaven, with The Lord Jesus, reunited with loved ones who have passed on before.