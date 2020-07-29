1/1
Julie Rae Field
Julie Rae Field

MT. PLEASANT - Julie Rae Field, 67, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, August 2nd at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor James Olsen officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Please use masks and social distancing as it is very important for us to stay healthy with an upcoming wedding.

Interment into Graceland Cemetery at a later date. Please visit Julie's Memorial site to share photos and stories. Shortly before she passed we asked her what was one of the most fun things she did in her life...she responded by writing "supporting children around the world."

Memorial contributions may be made to Dare to Believe, Inc. online at http://daretobelieve.wix.com/believe or mailed to 120 Spaulding Ave, Ripon ,WI 54971.



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
in the funeral home
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
in the funeral home
