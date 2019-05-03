June Akerlund

June 10, 1939 - April 29, 2019

Oak Creek – June Ann Akerlund, nee Mueller, 79, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019.

June was born in Cudahy, WI on June 10, 1939 to Clarence and Mary Ann (nee, Lenk) Mueller. She moved to Racine, WI in 1963. On June 5, 1971, she married Kenneth Akerlund. June was employed by J.I. Case Company for over 30 years, retiring in 1996. After retiring June moved to The Villages, Florida where she worked as a Real Estate Agent until 2003. She returned to WI in 2016. June was a support group leader for the Trigeminal Neuralgia Association. She loved to bowl, golf, play mahjong, cards and watch sports.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Akerlund; daughters, Sue Larsen and Karen Wilbershide; step daughters, Cindy (Benny) Martinez and Linda (Les) Liegel; grandchildren, Kenny and Mariann Larsen, Hanna and Becca Wilbershide, Michael and Sarah Holt, and Kyle and Carly Liegel; great grandson, Justin Larsen; her sister, Nancy Awve; and sister-in-law, Arlene Akerlund. June is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Hylton; and brothers-in-law, Robert Akerlund and Donald Akerlund.

A memorial service for June will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. A private family interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Facial Pain Association in Gainesville, FL or the .

