June Akerlund (1939 - 2019)
  "Our prayers and deepest condolences for the loss of your..."
  "It's always with heavy hearts that we send condolences. We..."
  "I'm very sorry for your loss. Wishing you peace to bring..."
    - JF
  ""Grief will flee away replaced with unending..."
  "Those who pass on God keep in his memory because he cares..."
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI
53402
(262)-639-8000
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:30 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
June Akerlund

June 10, 1939 - April 29, 2019

Oak Creek – June Ann Akerlund, nee Mueller, 79, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019.

A memorial service for June will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. A private family interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Facial Pain Association in Gainesville, FL or the .

Published in Racine Journal Times on May 5, 2019
