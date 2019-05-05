June Akerlund
June 10, 1939 - April 29, 2019
Oak Creek – June Ann Akerlund, nee Mueller, 79, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019.
A memorial service for June will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. A private family interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Facial Pain Association in Gainesville, FL or the .
