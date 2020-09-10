June Marie Kobriger

1932 - 2020

June Marie Kobriger, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at Linden Court, New Berlin. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, September 9, 1932, daughter of the late Elmer and Alice (Nee: Myhill) Feldner.

June graduated from Messmer High School in 1950. On December 29, 1951 she was united in marriage to Richard R. Kobriger, Sr. and together they raised eight children. Richard passed away December 3, 2009. June was an active member of St. Rita's Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She also volunteered in the Cursillo movement, Birthright, and other various ministries at St. Rita's over the years. She was active in the cub scouts as a den mother for her sons' cub scout packs. She enjoyed being a member of The Red Hat Society. She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning, sewing, knitting, swimming, dancing, camping and traveling. She made hundreds of rosaries and donated them throughout her lifetime. June retired from Ivan J. Wilson, S.C. as an accountant and worked with Ivan for over 20 years. She will be remembered for her vivacious energy, sweet smile and all her giggles. She loved children and was always adopting more grandchildren as if she didn't have enough already. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed dearly.

Surviving are her eight children, Virginia Solik, Richard (Michelle) Kobriger, Anthony Kobriger, Sandra (Scott) Hudson, Jerome (Terri) Kobriger, Robert Kobriger, Beth (Jim) Nacker, Joseph (Sheri) Kobriger; 20 grandchildren, 43+ great-children; siblings, Donald (Mary) Feldner, Joyce Williamson, Kathleen (Jim) McLaughlin, Dorothy (Wayne) Bubolz, Peter (Cathy) Feldner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Joan Feldner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 11, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Masks are required and will be provided in needed. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass from 9:30 – 10:30 am. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select June Kobriger page, select service, select live stream. In lieu of flowers, June suggested memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Linden Court and Seasons Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

