June Mariel Kuefler(Goergen)

May 27, 1926 - March 23, 2020

June Mariel (Goergen) Kuefler, died of Alzheimer's on March 23, 2020 in Bedford, TX. Born May 27, 1926, in McGregor, IA, daughter of William Goergen and Margery (Claudy) Goergen, she graduated University of Dubuque in 1947.

She married Raymond Bernard Kuefler in 1949 and had four children, John, Jane, Julie (Dougherty) and Joseph. Ray died in 2000 and daughter Jane died in 1976. June is survived by her other 3 children, 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

June lived most of her life in Racine and retired in Hot Springs Village, AR. She taught physical education and music at various Racine schools and was an avid golfer. Most important to June was her faith and her family. From her own notes, this is how she wanted to be remembered: "That I brought into the world, and mothered, some wonderful children."

Interment of her cremains is planned for summer in McGregor, IA.