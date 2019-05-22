Rev. Justin "Joe" L. Silvius

KENOSHA – Rev. Justin "Joe" L. Silvius, 86, passed away at Brookside Care Center on Saturday, May 28, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, May 28th for a visitation from 5-7 p.m.

A service celebrating and honoring his life will take place at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church (1700 Green Bay Road) on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Beth Ann Stone officiating. There will also be a visitation in the church from 10-11 a.m. A private interment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Lutheran World Relief or the Shalom Center in Kenosha.

Please see Sunday's paper for a full obituary. You may also check the funeral home's website for more information.

