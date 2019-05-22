Rev. Justin L. "Joe" Silvius

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Justin L. "Joe" Silvius.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church
1700 Green Bay Road
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church
1700 Green Bay Road
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rev. Justin "Joe" L. Silvius

KENOSHA – Rev. Justin "Joe" L. Silvius, 86, passed away at Brookside Care Center on Saturday, May 28, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, May 28th for a visitation from 5-7 p.m.

A service celebrating and honoring his life will take place at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church (1700 Green Bay Road) on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Beth Ann Stone officiating. There will also be a visitation in the church from 10-11 a.m. A private interment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Lutheran World Relief or the Shalom Center in Kenosha.

Please see Sunday's paper for a full obituary. You may also check the funeral home's website for more information.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.