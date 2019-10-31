Dr. Kanwar A. Singh

WIND POINT - Dr. Kanwar A. Singh, 77, Indian immigrant trailblazer, innovator and pioneer, central figure in his various communities, avid music-lover and musician, devout member of the Sikh faith, loving husband, father and grandfather, and renowned ophthalmologist in Racine and Kenosha, peacefully transitioned on Monday evening, October 28, 2019 at his home in Wind Point, WI surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dr. Satnam Singh, his children, Kanwar M. Singh (Dr. Avanti Kumar Singh) and Dr. Inder Paul Singh (Umang Singh), and his 5 grandchildren, Zayn, Isha, Niharika, Kanwar Nishan, and Nimrata, and his beloved sisters, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Dr. Singh was predeceased by his father 'U Kalyan Singh, mother Swaran Kaur, brother Dr. J.S. Makhani, and sister Dr. Karamjit Kaur.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 12:30pm to 2:00pm at Purath Strand Funeral Home (3915 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI 53402) followed by memorial and funeral services from 2:00pm to 4:00pm to honor a remarkable, courageous and inspiring life well-lived.

Please note that final prayers and cremation services following the memorial service will be private and for family only.

A Sikh religious ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 3 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Combat Blindness International Foundation (www.combatblindness.org).

