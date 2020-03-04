Karen Delebeck (1940 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
9131 So. Howell Ave.
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
9131 So. Howell Ave.
Obituary
Karen Delebeck

December 5, 1940 - March 1, 2020

(Nee Krystowiak) Of Franksville, Sunday, March 1, 2020, age 79 years.

Beloved wife of 44 years to the late Thomas Delebeck. Loving mom of LeeAnn (Brian) Davies, Debra and Scott Delebeck. Dear sister of Camille (John) Begani and Lori Patrick (friend-Greg). Fond sister-in-law of Eileen (the late Paul) Evancy, the late George (Jacquelyn) Delebeck, Caroline (the late Ronald) Colwell, JoAnn (David) Goelzer and the late Georgien (the late Ronald) Beischer. Further survived by other family and friends.

Karen was a skilled chef that loved to make food and bake for her family and friends.

Visitation FRIDAY, March 6, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9131 So. Howell Ave. Funeral Service at 12 Noon, the Rev. P.J. Mortenson officiating. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park to follow.
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 4, 2020
