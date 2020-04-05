Karen K. White

August 20, 1944 - March 28, 2020

Age 75, of Union Grove passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Karen was born August 20, 1944 to Kenneth and Flossie (nee Bouton) Kettlehorn in Janesville, Wisconsin. Her early life was spent in Beloit where she graduated from Beloit High School and then from Beloit Technical College. On August 22, 1964 at the Footeville Church of Christ she was united in marriage to Richard M. White. Richard passed away June 23, 2007. Karen resided in Union Grove for the past 45 years. She was employed as a secretary at Fairbanks Morse and Nestle's, she worked as an assistant clerk for the Village of Union Grove and worked in the accounting department at Milaeger's. Karen was a member of the Union Grove Lioness club for 32 years and the Oak Creek Lions Club for the last 5 years. She enjoyed reading, fishing, quilting with her Stitch-N-Bitch gals and spending time with her family and friends.

Karen is survived and will truly be missed by her children: Sharon (Daniel H. Jr) Eberhardt, So. Milwaukee, David (JoAnne) White, Union Grove, James (Bonnie) White, Steele, KY. grandchildren: Angela (Charles) Mitchell, Elizabeth (Jon) DiFrances, Dawn Eberhardt, Britny (Matthew) Coleman, Keith (Belle) Slate, Coty White, Ryan White and Nathan White, great-grandchildren: Courtney, Kiana, Isabella, Ayden, Lucas, Zoey, and Harper Mitchell, Haley and Brandon DiFrances and Lola Coleman. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law Dolores Edmundson and Nancy Edmundson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Laura and Georgia, brothers Byron, Clarence and Eugene and a grandson Christopher.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses at Froedtert MICU and to Sarah and Molly with Aurora Hospice for all their care and compassion.

In honor of Karen, memorials may be made to the Graham Public Library or the Lions Club Foundation-Lions Camp.

Private service for Karen was held at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home followed by burial at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

A celebration of life with family and friends will take place in August.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com