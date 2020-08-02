Karen Kaye Sax

Karen Kaye Sax, 77, of Sturtevant, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at All Saints Ascension Hospital in Racine.

Born in Superior, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Maurice and Idalene (nee Burhans) Kitchen. She spent her early life in Superior and graduated from a Superior high school. Later in life she attended Carthage College and received her bachelors degree.

On August 18, 1962 she was united in marriage to Marvin K. Sax. They lived in Superior briefly, before moving to Wyoming. hey moved back to Superior in 1969 before settling in the Racine area.

Karen worked for Goodwill Industries followed by Johnson Bank doing accounting. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Karen loved bowling, crafting, and of course her Green Bay Packers. She was the family historian and enjoyed genealogy, she was able to trace both sides of the family back many generations. Karen also enjoyed getting pictures of her family taken.

She is survived by her children, Sheryl Sax and Michael (Sandra, nee Kusters) Sax; grandchildren, Nicholas (Lauren Schaefer) Frievalt, Megan (Tim) Lord (nee Verwey), Nathan (Rachel nee Bogue) Sax, and Courtney Sax; great-grandchild, Maxwell Lord, Mara Lord, Henry Frievalt, and John Sax; sister, Maureen Asbury; and many nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Marvin, and infant sister Julie.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or the Alzheimer's Association at www.act.alz.org.

Karen's family would like to thank all of the staff at Killarney Kourt, especially Nurse Cindy, and the Ascension All Saints Cardiac and ER staff for all of their compassion and support.

Services for Karen will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 12 Noon at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Union Grove. Relatives and Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 5th from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM at CHURCH. A private inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.

