1/1
Karen Welfel
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen Welfel

Karen Welfel (nee, Hjortness) was born in Oster Bronderslev, Denmark. She emigrated in 1928 at 5 years old to Racine. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Welfel; parents, Einar and Otellia Hjortness; brothers, Chuck (Marcella), Larry (Effie), and Ivan (Mary); sister, Hedwig (Leonard); son, James (Linda) Welfel; and grandson, David Wyatt.

Surviving are daughter, Cherie (Van); sons, Gary Davis, Tom Welfel (Julie), and Jon Welfel; grandchildren, Sara Wyatt, Scott Welfel, Kristin Welfel, Lee Welfel, Beau Welfel, Courtney Welfel-Braun, Meredith Welfel, and Erik Welfel; and sisters, Marion Hazelton (Richard) and Betty Nelson (Jack). She is further survived by many nephews, nieces, and great grand kids.

Karen overwhelmingly loved her husband Marvin, family, and nature. She was a very generous and empathetic human being. She will be missed.

A private family service was held for Karen. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved