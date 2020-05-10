Karl H. Schnabel
Karl H. Schnabel HUDSON, FLORIDA - Karl H. Schnabel, age 83, formerly of Caledonia, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was a graduate of Riverside High School, Class of 1954 and served in the US Army after graduation. Karl met the love of his life, the former Carol Ribitzky while taking piano lessons from the same teacher and started dating while in their respective high schools. They married in 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and moved to Caledonia shortly afterwards. Together Karl and Carol built their printing business Karl H. Schnabel Co., Inc., better known as Schnabel Printing in "Beautiful Downtown Husher" specializing in wedding invitations and raised printing. He was a founding member of the Franksville Business Association where he served as a judge for the world famous Kraut Eating Contest. Karl is survived by his wife of 62 years and his dedicated employees that he considered family, along with many longtime friends and family members. Since his death came during a difficult time in American history, his cremation has taken place and a memorial service is pending for a time when we can all travel safely and hug one another in comfort. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home 620 15th Avenue Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2500

Published in Journal Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 10, 2020
My Condolences to the Family - I remember the first time meeting Karl in my younger years and getting introduced to the printing industry. That was 40 or so years ago! He was a very kind man and a staple to the the Caledonia Husher area.
Patrick Flynn
Acquaintance
May 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14
