Karl Heinz "Spitzi" Schaefer

September 15, 1936 - January 20, 2020

RACINE - Karl Heinz "Spitzi" Schaefer, 83, passed away at his home, in the arms of his son, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Spitzi was born in Hamburg, Germany on September 15, 1936, the son of the late Kurt and Ina (nee: Weber) Schaefer.

Spitzi played soccer for Duneberger SV in Hamburg Germany before he was recruited and brought to the United States in 1957 to play professional soccer with the Racine Soccer Club. He met the love of his life, Hannelore "Lori" Neugebauer, in Germany, and in 1961 he returned to Germany to bring her back to Racine. They were married on October 28, 1961. Lori preceded him in death on March 21, 2000. Spitzi was a very talented soccer player, and played for many top teams in the Racine and Milwaukee area. His "day job" was as a professional painter, he worked for various companies here in Racine, finishing his career with Baumeister Decorating. He was a member of the Deutscher Manner Verein, and the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades District 7.

Surviving are his son, Thomas (Nancy) Schaefer, of Ottawa, IL, one grandson, Andrew Schaefer, of St. Louis, MO, two brothers, Kurt and Jurgen Schaefer, a niece, Nicole Schaefer, and great niece, Stella Schaefer, all in Hamburg, Germany.

A Celebration of his life, will be held at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1st, with a visitation at 2:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. The family has requested no flowers and that any memorials be made to the donor's choice of charity.

