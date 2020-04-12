Karolyn A. Foley

September 22, 1934 – April 6, 2020

RACINE - Karolyn A. Foley, age 85, of Racine passed away Monday April 6, 2020 at Ascension All Saints.

Karolyn was born in Racine on September 22, 1934, daughter of Stephen and Jeannetta (nee: Greene) Smith. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Catherine's High School and received her bachelor's degree in French from UW-Madison in 1956.

On April 18, 1959 at St. John Nepomuk Church she was united in marriage to John W. Foley. Sadly, he preceded her in death on June 22, 2009. They were happily married for 50 years.

An active volunteer in the Racine community, Karolyn was a member of the Junior League and the Women's Club. She served as president of the St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary and spent many hours as a volunteer both at St. Mary's and the Racine Public Library. Karolyn also volunteered at Wustum Museum, St. Catherine's High School and the Racine Symphony Guild.

Karolyn loved to travel, going many places around the world but her favorite spots were in the United States, specifically her annual trips to Northern Wisconsin and Sanibel Island, Florida. Often on these trips, she travelled with loved ones. Karolyn was the heart of her family and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her three daughters; Elizabeth (John) Schuessler, Stephanie Foley and Katherine (Kurt) Maxey; grandchildren William Schuessler and Emily Maxey; sisters Sue Helland and Rose (Peter) Christensen; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law John (Jack) Helland.

Karolyn's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Ascension All Saints who cared for their mother during her final days.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Fr. Steve Varghese, SAC officiating. A memorial service for Karolyn will be held and announced at a later date. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Health Care Network, Racine Public Library or to one's favorite charity have been suggested.

