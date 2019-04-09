Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karyn Witt-Morton.

Karyn Witt-Morton

April 24, 1957 - March 19, 2019

Karyn Witt-Morton (nee Petrilla), age 61, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Karyn is survived by her husband Paul Morton, children Stephen (Ann) Witt, Rachael (Jon) Hagan, grandchildren Ben Witt, Cameron Murawski, Amelia Hagan, and Dominic Morton, step-son Alex (Kira) Morton, siblings Joe (Debbi) Kitzmiller, Caroline (Ron) Petrilla-Sagnip, John (Jane) Petrilla, and Tami (Mike Haubrich) Witt. She is further survived by loving nieces, nephews and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband Greg Witt, parents Stephen and Mary Petrilla, and sister, Patti (Chris) Lemonis.

Karyn was born in Chambersburg, PA on April 24, 1957, raised in Hamilton Square, NJ and attended St. Anthony High School. She moved to South Milwaukee in 1976. Her laugh and sense of humor will be deeply missed. Never focused on material things, Karyn shared the extraordinary gift of herself with all those she loved.

A private celebration of Karyn's life was held by her immediate family.