Katharina Fenkl “Karin” December 30, 1924 – February 24, 2019 RACINE – Katharina “Karin” Fenkl, age 94, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday morning, February 24, 2019, surrounded with the love of her family. Katharina was born in Haberspirk, Sudentenland, Czech Republic on December 30, 1924 to the late Franz and Hedwig (nee: Lattich) Nickerl. On October 14, 1950 in Ansbach, Germany she was united in marriage with Alois “Louie” Fenkl. They immigrated to Racine in 1955. Although her main vocation in life was raising her family, Karin was employed by Welch Electric for many years. She was a faithful member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Proud of her heritage, Karin was a member of the Deutsche Frauen Verein of the Deutscher Männer Verein. Among her interests, she enjoyed daily walks, vegetable & flower gardening, cooking German cuisine– especially Roladen & Dumplings, baking bread, and had a special place in her heart for her canine Dachshund companions. Above all, Karin loved spending time with her entire family. Surviving are her loving husband of over 68 years, Alois “Louie” Fenkl; their children, Dieter (Roberta) Fenkl, Eric “Rick” (Stan Pierce) Fenkl and Ronald (Cari) Fenkl; grandchildren, Richard (Jenny), Michael (Paula) and Kevin (Kristi) Fenkl; Kristy (Shane) Rangel; Brian (Dani), Ronni Ann, Melissa, Brooke and Ryan Fenkl; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Marianne Adelt; brother-in-law, Werner (Gertrud) Fenkl; sisters-in-law, Ursala and Irmgard Fenkl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Katharina was preceded in death by her parents, Franz and Hedwig Nickerl; beloved son, Robert Fenkl; granddaughter, Michelle Fenkl; brother, Karl Nickerl; and brothers-in-law, Heinz Adelt, Anton Fenkl and Ludwig Fenkl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Saint Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in Saint Lucy Church on Thursday from 4:00 –6:00 pm. Private entombment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A heartfelt note of thanks to Allay Home & Hospice – especially Katie, Rachel & Bethany; and to our devoted neighbors, Cathy & Doug Hay, for their compassionate care and support given in Karin’s time of need. May God bless all of you! DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000



4600 County Line Rd.

Racine , WI 53403

4600 County Line Rd.
Racine , WI 53403
(262) 552-9000

