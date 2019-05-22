Katherine A. Schlichting

June 7, 1959 - May 19, 2019

RACINE - Katherine A. Schlichting, age 59, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

She was born in Racine, June 7, 1959, daughter of Donald and Shirley (Nee: Santarelli) Schlichting.

She was a graduate of William Horlick High School "Class of 1977". Katherine and James Greene were together for thirty-eight years before he preceded her in death, June 29, 2012. Katherine was employed for many years as a CNA at Lincoln Lutheran and most recently Racine Commons. She enjoyed yardwork and tending to her flower garden. More than anything Kathy cherished time with her grandchildren.

Kathy will be dearly missed by her mother Shirley Schlichting; her daughter, Ashley Greene; her grandchildren, AyVion and A'Liyah; brother, Kurt (Wendy) Schlichting; other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father Donald Schlichting and granddaughter, Angel.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until time of service at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com