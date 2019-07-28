Katherine M. Hopkins

July 19, 1935 - July 26, 2019

Katherine M. Hopkins "Kay", 84, of Burlington, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on July 19, 1935, she was the daughter of Joseph and Marie (nee Meyer) Ammon. Her early life was spent in Chicago where she graduated from St. Gregory the Great High School. She moved to Burlington 12 years ago.

Katherine worked as an administrative assistant for an educational film distribution agency. She was a board member for the St. Gregory Reunion Club, board president for Unity Church of Lincoln Park and a Bible study leader. She was a very spiritual person who loved Jesus. Katherine was very social and was a beloved member of her building, participating in many events, including bible study, book club, and yoga class. She was a devoted volunteer to many causes. She enjoyed dancing, reading, gardening, and loved the outdoors. She made many arts and crafts, giving them away as gifts to friends and family. She also enjoyed baking and spending time with her family. She was a very loving and compassionate individual and a very loving mother and grandmother. She was everybody's mom and friend.

Katherine is survived by her children, Stephan (Jodi) Hanson, Christine Hanson, Keith (Laura) Hanson, Kurt Hanson, Boyd Hanson, Alane (James) Hefti, Deanna Hanson and Karena (Andy) Gramer; grandchildren, Katie, Boyd Jr., Daniel (Rebecca), Susan (Alvaro), Melissa (Freddy), Sara, Belle, Lanelle, Jimmy and Joey; and great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Katelyn, Lillian, Josiah, Steven, Iridessa, Adam, Sofia, Sawyer and Braden. She is further survived by her soul mate's children, Lura (Jeff) Arnold, Evelyn Dziallo and his six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie Ammon, and brother Joseph Ammon Jr. She was also preceded in death by her loving soul mate Ervin C. Wells.

The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice, and the many family and friends that helped Katherine during this journey.

A visitation for Katherine will be held on Sunday, Aug 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 PM, all of which will take place at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

