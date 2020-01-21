Katherine M. Ketterhagen

February 28, 1945 - January 17, 2020

Katherine M. Ketterhagen, 74, of Burlington, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on February 28, 1945, she was the daughter of Aloys "Pete" and Mary (nee Russell) Partee. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she graduated from St. Charles Grade School and St. Mary's High School, Class of 1963. On June 28, 1969, she was united in marriage to Fred Ketterhagen. They continued to reside in Burlington following their marriage and have been life-long residents of the community.

Katherine worked as a machine operator for Nestle`s and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Hospital Volunteer Auxillary. She volunteered at the hospital and at the church for various events. She loved gardening and was an avid reader. She loved crafts, especially stamping, and enjoyed travelling up north to their cabin.

Katherine is survived by her husband, Fred; son, Kevin Ketterhagen; sister, Mary (Simon) Miller; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce (Ruth) Ketterhagen, Barb (Glenn) Huelskamp, Mike Ketterhagen, Pat (Kim) Ketterhagen, Tim Ketterhagen, Jackie (Bill) Ligare and Jennifer Ketterhagen; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters-in-law, Sandy Martin and Peggy Ketterhagen.

The family would like to thank the Lakeland Medical Center ICU nurses and staff, the Geneva Lake Manor nurses and staff, along with the DaVita Dialysis Center in Lake Geneva.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

A Mass for Katherine will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 6PM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 3 PM until 5:30PM in Good Shepherd Chapel. Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 28th at 1:00PM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

