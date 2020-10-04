1/2
Katherine "Kay" (Washebek) Rindahl
1955 - 2020
CALEDONIA - Katherine "Kay" Rindahl, 65, passed away peacefully on Friday October 2, 2020, at her residence in the presence of her loving family.

On September 2, 1955 in Racine she was born to James "Swish" and Barbara (nee: Orttel) Washebek. Kay was a graduate of Washington Park High School "Class of 1973".

She was united in marriage to Steve Rindahl on September 10, 1977 at St. Edward's Catholic Church. Kay was employed with Johnson Worldwide before branching out on her own to begin her own cleaning business.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Mark (Kelly) Rindahl, daughter, Sandra Rindahl, James Rindahl; grandchildren, Austin, Dani, Brandon, and Ally. She is further survived by; sisters, Linda (Dennis Dacquisto) Mattioli, Janie Washebek, brother, James "Jimmy" (Karen) Washebek, mother, Barbara Washebek, mother-in-law, Doris Rindahl and brother-in-law, David (Donna) Johnson. Kay is further survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, James "Swish", sister, Carolyn Johnson and father-in-law, Vernon Rindahl.

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Kay's funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Please respect social distancing and wearing of masks will be required.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
