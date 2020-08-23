1/1
Kathleen A. Saeger
STURTEVANT – Kathleen A. Saeger (nee. Pomaville) passed away peacefully at her residence on August 19, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff; mother, Nancy Palmer; and sister, Sharon Dunford.
Services are pending at this time at Calvary Memorial Church. Please see Wednesday's paper for the full obituary and updated service information.
