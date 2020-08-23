1/1
Kathleen A. Saeger
{ "" }
Kathleen A. Saeger

STURTEVANT – Kathleen A. Saeger (nee. Pomaville) passed away peacefully at her residence on August 19, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff; mother, Nancy Palmer; and sister, Sharon Dunford.

Services are pending at this time at Calvary Memorial Church. Please see Wednesday's paper for the full obituary and updated service information.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 22, 2020
She will be with us in the cubbieroom forever. She will be in my heart and mind alwasy. Gods blessing be with you. Darlene.
Darlene Fabio
