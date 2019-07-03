Kathleen Ann Kis

  • "My cousin fought the good fight. When we talked we spoke..."
    - Linda Procci
  • "My heartfelt condolences to the Kis family. A bright light..."
    - Dennis McGoldrick
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lucy's Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucy's Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave
Kathleen Ann Kis

MT. PLEASANT - Kathleen Ann (nee: Kraschnewski) Kis, 68, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 47 years, John, and twin sons, Michael (Frances) Kis, grandchildren, Samuel and Charlotte; John (Dina) Kis, grandchildren, Alex and Anthony; daughter, Chelsey (Eric) Latimer, grandchildren, Luke and Liam. She is further survived by her father, Melvin Kraschnewski; siblings, Jeff (Judy) Kraschnewski and Susan (Edward) Kraschnewski; nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and special dog, Peedee.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy's Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Javier Guativa officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to time of service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Kathleen in a special way may direct memorials to The .

Please refer to Sturino Funeral Home website for the complete obituary.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 3, 2019
