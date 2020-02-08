Kathleen Anne Heisler (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Anne Heisler.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kathleen Anne Heisler

RACINE – Kathleen A. Heisler, 73, passed away at her daughter's residence on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, February 10, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a short remembrance service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to one's choice would be appreciated.

Please see the funeral home's website for more information.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.