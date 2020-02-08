Kathleen Anne Heisler

RACINE – Kathleen A. Heisler, 73, passed away at her daughter's residence on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, February 10, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a short remembrance service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to one's choice would be appreciated.

Please see the funeral home's website for more information.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com