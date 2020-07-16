Kathleen H. LeRoux(Nee: Kropp)

January 27, 1931 – July 6, 2020

RACINE – Kathleen Helen LeRoux, age 89, passed away on July 6, 2020, at St. Monica's Senior Living. She was born in Racine, January 27, 1931, daughter of the late Richard and Gertrude (Nee: Mand) Kropp and was a lifelong resident.

Kathleen graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1949." On September 30, 1950, she was united in marriage to Clifford M. LeRoux who passed away April 20, 1993. She was a member of Saint Lucy Catholic Church. She loved her family, friends, and volunteering. In addition to volunteering at her church, Kathleen also volunteered at The Center for Community Concerns and the Racine Community Foundation. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Linda (Jerry) Steimle of Racine, Barbara (Gary) Hardwicke of Hartsville, S.C., Richard (Kathy) LeRoux of Rockford, IL, Joyce (Bill) Pluess of Franklin, WI and Nancy (Eric) Suhr of Racine; her grandchildren, Brian (Gina Julien) Steimle, Lisa (Chris) Huebner, Dan (Elizabeth) Steimle, Steven and Jeff Hardwicke, Michael and Jake LeRoux, Monica (Rick) Moran, Kevin (Jamie) VanEngen; and her great-grandchildren, Hauk Monday, Leo Moran, Steven Jr., and Alison Hardwicke. Kathleen is also survived by her sister-in-law, Audrey LeRoux; nieces, nephews, and all the special friends and residents of Fountain Hills and St. Monica's.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline (Hugh) Trilling; her mother and father-in-law, Myrtle and Arthur LeRoux; sister-in-law, Dorine Justman; and brother-in-law, Lloyd LeRoux.

Private family services were held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Interment followed at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Kid's First Fund c/o of Racine Community Foundation, 1135 Warwick Way, Suite 200, Racine, WI, 53406.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the health care staff at St. Monica's Senior Living and Heartland Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draegerlangendorf.com