Kathleen M. "Katee" GenrichNee: Berghofer

RACINE - Kathleen M. "Katee" Genrich, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Monday April 1, 2019 at her residence. Katee will be dearly missed by her children, Erin Genrich of Racine, Adam (Jessica) Genrich of Lake Geneva; other relatives and friends.

There will be gathering to celebrate Katee's life at the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St, on May 22nd, 2019 at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

