Kathleen M. Hougard

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bernie's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
1238 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI
View Map
Obituary
Kathleen M. Hougard

MT. PLEASANT - Kathleen M. Hougard, 68, passed away at Ascension-All Saints, on Friday, September 6, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held, on Saturday, October 5th, at Bernie's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, 1238 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405, 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A buffet style luncheon will be served from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.Please see our website for the complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 11, 2019
