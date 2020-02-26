Kathryn J. Fischer

February 5, 1951 - February 21, 2020

RACINE - Kathryn Joan (nee: Roberts) Fischer, 69, of Racine, WI died February 21, 2020 in Wauwatosa, WI after a courageous battle with Angiosarcoma. She was born on February 5, 1951 to Walter and Evelyn Roberts.

She married Randall Fischer on October 26, 1985.

After completing her Bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin Parkside in elementary education, she earned a Master's at National Louis University. She taught kindergarten at S.C. Johnson Elementary School in Racine for twenty years.

She is survived by her husband, Randy, of Racine, WI, daughters, Jennifer (Daniel) Kaczorowski, of Onalaska, WI, Kate (William) May, of Milwaukee, WI, granddaughter, Jacey Kaczorowski of Onalaska, WI, siblings Roger (Susan) Roberts, Robin Roberts Christensen, Terry Roberts, and Randall (Alana) Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her father Walter Roberts, mother Evelyn Roberts, her first husband Homer Appleget, and other beloved relatives.

Kathy will be remembered most for her beautiful spirit, her positive attitude, her incredible sense of humor, and her ever-present smile. She was an avid reader, a prolific scrapbooker and photo-taker, a caring wife, mom, grandma and friend. She loved to travel the world with her partner of 34 years, Randy. In the two years since her diagnosis and in between treatments she and Randy visited Hawaii twice, Norway, Iceland, and Antarctica. She was active on Facebook almost daily for the past 10 years, even posting up to the day before she died. She always put others before herself. She touched and inspired many people over her lifetime and she will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine, WI. The funeral will be held on Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. at Holy Communion. Pastors Mark Doidge and Laura Fladten will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Kathy asked that donations be made to the Holy Communion Music/Youth Programs.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479