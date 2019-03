Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn L. McCallum Wendt. View Sign

Kathryn L. McCallum Wendt February 7, 1945 - February 25, 2019 RACINE – Kathryn Leone McCallum (Cook) Wendt, 74, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Francis Health Services. She was born on February 7, 1945, the daughter of the late Arthur and Leone (nee: Prentice) McCallum. Kathryn was a graduate of Washington Park High School. She worked for Racine Unified School District as a teaching assistant, for Olympia Brown, Gilmore, Case and McKinley. On January 31, 2003 she was united in marriage to William N. Wendt III in Elko, NV. Kathryn enjoyed traveling, especially taking many road trips. She always loved to help others. Kathryn will be missed by her children, Victoria (Peter Jr.) Peterson, and Robert Cook; grandsons, John (India Garcia-Kroska) Peterson, and Robert Peterson; brothers, Ron (Roberta) McCallum, and Bernard (Shirley) McCallum; aunts, Pat (Dennis) Crowell, and Roberta Moldenauer. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, William Wendt III on April 3, 2014, grandson, Arthur Peterson, and a brother, Robert McCallum. A visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Memorials in her name may be sent to . A big thank you to all the nurses and staff at Froedtert Hospital, St. Francis Health Services, and Aurora St. Luke's Southshore for all the wonderful care that you gave Kathryn while she was with you. Online condolences can be expressed at



Kathryn L. McCallum Wendt February 7, 1945 - February 25, 2019 RACINE – Kathryn Leone McCallum (Cook) Wendt, 74, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Francis Health Services. She was born on February 7, 1945, the daughter of the late Arthur and Leone (nee: Prentice) McCallum. Kathryn was a graduate of Washington Park High School. She worked for Racine Unified School District as a teaching assistant, for Olympia Brown, Gilmore, Case and McKinley. On January 31, 2003 she was united in marriage to William N. Wendt III in Elko, NV. Kathryn enjoyed traveling, especially taking many road trips. She always loved to help others. Kathryn will be missed by her children, Victoria (Peter Jr.) Peterson, and Robert Cook; grandsons, John (India Garcia-Kroska) Peterson, and Robert Peterson; brothers, Ron (Roberta) McCallum, and Bernard (Shirley) McCallum; aunts, Pat (Dennis) Crowell, and Roberta Moldenauer. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, William Wendt III on April 3, 2014, grandson, Arthur Peterson, and a brother, Robert McCallum. A visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Memorials in her name may be sent to . A big thank you to all the nurses and staff at Froedtert Hospital, St. Francis Health Services, and Aurora St. Luke's Southshore for all the wonderful care that you gave Kathryn while she was with you. Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com STURINO FUNERAL HOME 3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479 Funeral Home Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Avenue

Racine , WI 53404

(262) 632-4479 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.