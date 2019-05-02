Kathy Lamparek

Kathy DeMark Lamparek, age 77, born and raised in Racine, Wi departed this earth on April 22, 2019 with family by her side in her Palm Springs, CA home.

Until the end, she fought her pancreatic cancer with the gust and courage she was known for. Kathy attended St. John Nepomuk grade school and St. Catherine's High School. Her employment included Hamilton Beach, Big Boy, and Piggly Wiggly. She was a long-time owner of Caledonia's Country Pump tavern where her customers loved her spunk, charm and fun-loving ways. Kathy was always known for her big smile and love of laughter, her kindness and graciousness, her fashionable dress and hair and, her meticulous manicures. Always a lover of sunshine, she had a love for California and moved there after she sold her business to be near family and friends.

She is survived by her three children, daughter Leslie Hess of Carrollton, TX; and sons Nicholas Hess (spouse, Cesar) of Studio City, CA and Christopher DeMark of Racine, WI. She is also survived by her brother Roger DeMark of Franklin, WI and sister Jeanne (DeMark) Pacelli of Orange, CA and three grandchildren, granddaughter Karlie Hess (Leslie), grandson Collin DeMark (Christopher) and granddaughter Karmen Hess (Nicholas) as well as numerous relatives in her close-knit family. She had an incredible love for family and her wide network of friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Antoinette and Nick DeMark.

A celebration of Kathy's life will be announced at a later date to be held in Palm Springs, CA. In Kathy's honor and as a remembrance of her, please do an act of kindness to a stranger today. To everyone who has reached out during this difficult time for our family, your kindness will never be forgotten.