Kathy Lou Gelmi

May 18, 1949 - January 10, 2020

RACINE - Kathy Lou Gelmi (nee: Kelly), 70, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center.

Kathy was born in Saltsburg, PA to the late Joseph "Boyd" and Esther (nee: Helgert) Kelly on May 18, 1949.

On April 28, 1973 she married her loving husband of 46 years, Joseph Clyde Gelmi, in Ishpeming, MI.

Kathy and Joseph did a lot of moving around in their early years in marriage with Joseph being in the Navy. The Navy took them to places to live such as: Chicago, San Diego, Japan and finally to Sturtevant in October of 1978.

Kathy worked and retired from PPG in Oak Creek.

Kathy had a very loving and caring personality. She came from a large family and enjoyed her trips home twice a year for reunions with them. Kathy loved to cook and bake. Everyone looked forward to and enjoyed all of her homemade cookies and treats she brought to every family gathering.

Kathy also enjoyed doing puzzles, and watching game shows, as well as her Steelers and Pirates games.

Left to cherish Kathy's memory is her husband Joseph Gelmi; her son, Frank (Stephanie) Gelmi; her 3 brothers: Jim, Don, and Jerry, all in Pennsylvania; brother, Tom, in Georgia and her three sisters: Anna Ruth, Irene and Janet, all in Pennsylvania; along with their spouses, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Kathy is preceded in death by her four brothers: Charlie, John, Bob, and Dick; and two sisters: Barb, and Arlene.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Kathy at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6 PM until 8 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. An additional time of visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Kathy will be laid to rest West Lawn Memorial Park following the service.

Memorials in Kathy's name can be made out to

(225 N Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601)

