Kathy Lou Gelmi (1949 - 2020)
  • "Dear Uncle Joe and Frankie, I am so sorry to hear of Aunt..."
    - Chris Schwarz
  • "I was deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Kathy. I had..."
  • "Joe, We are so sorry to hear about Kathy. She knew her..."
    - Tony and Jane Mathews
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI
53405
(262)-634-3361
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Kathy Lou Gelmi

May 18, 1949 - January 10, 2020

RACINE - Kathy Lou Gelmi (nee: Kelly), 70, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Kathy at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6 PM until 8 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. An additional time of visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Kathy will be laid to rest West Lawn Memorial Park following the service.

Memorials in Kathy's name can be made out to

(225 N Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601)

Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 17, 2020
