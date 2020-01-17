Kathy Lou Gelmi

May 18, 1949 - January 10, 2020

RACINE - Kathy Lou Gelmi (nee: Kelly), 70, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Kathy at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6 PM until 8 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. An additional time of visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Kathy will be laid to rest West Lawn Memorial Park following the service.

Memorials in Kathy's name can be made out to

(225 N Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601)

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262.634.3361