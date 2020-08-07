1/1
Kathy Phillips
1961 - 2020
Kathy Phillips, age 59,of Racine, passed away peacefully at Columbia St. Mary's (Milwaukee) on Friday, July 24, 2020. Kathy was born in Marked Tree, Arkansas on January 19, 1961, to the union of Eddie B. Phillips and Rosie Lee (Wilson) Phillips. She moved to Racine in 1969.

Kathy leaves to cherish her memory: her sons, Donta, Terrence, and Jarel; special niece: Tina; sisters: Rosie, Alice, and Margie; brothers: Fred, Ricky, Eddie, and James; grandchildren: Diresse, Mahnan Autumn, Donta Jr.; special friend: Roy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Rosie Phillips; sister: Bernice; brothers: Dave, O'Dell, Eddie, and Johnny.



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home
AUG
7
Funeral
12:00 PM
Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home - Racine
1910 Taylor Ave
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 632-7300
August 5, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
