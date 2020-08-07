Kathy Phillips

1961 - 2020

Kathy Phillips, age 59,of Racine, passed away peacefully at Columbia St. Mary's (Milwaukee) on Friday, July 24, 2020. Kathy was born in Marked Tree, Arkansas on January 19, 1961, to the union of Eddie B. Phillips and Rosie Lee (Wilson) Phillips. She moved to Racine in 1969.

Kathy leaves to cherish her memory: her sons, Donta, Terrence, and Jarel; special niece: Tina; sisters: Rosie, Alice, and Margie; brothers: Fred, Ricky, Eddie, and James; grandchildren: Diresse, Mahnan Autumn, Donta Jr.; special friend: Roy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Rosie Phillips; sister: Bernice; brothers: Dave, O'Dell, Eddie, and Johnny.