Kay F. Nolan

July, 27, 1943 - September 27, 2019

NEW BERLIN - Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, age 76. Loving wife of Bob for 48 years. Cherished mom of Tim (Julie), Amy (Eric) DeWald, Lynn (Mike) Kane and Lisa (Michael) Napieralski. Devoted grandma of 11 grandchildren. Sister of Bonnie (Tom) Romano. Sister-in-law of Annette (the late Jim) Nolan and Donna (the late Charles) Peterson. Further survived by many other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Frances Nelsen.

Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Friday, October 4, 2019, 3-6:45PM. Vigil at 7PM. Mass of Christian Burial at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave, New Berlin, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Holy Apostles- St. Vincent de Paul Society, 16000 W. National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151.

KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME

[email protected]

414-464-4640