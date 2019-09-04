Kay Mikaelian

1926-2019

Formerly of 3664 Charles Street and St. Monica's Senior Living Home, passed away at St. Monica's Home on Friday, August 30th, six days after celebrating his 93rd birthday.

Kay was preceded in death by his parents Sarkis and Arshelios Mikaelian, his brother Tod (Alice) and his devoted wife of 57 years, Catherine (Hajinian) formerly of South Milwaukee.

Kay served his country in the US Army during World War II, while stationed in Germany. After being honorably discharged, he wore his veteran status with pride and dignity. Shortly after his military career, Kay worked at Modine Manufacturing Company in Racine. With over 30 years of service, he then retired.

Kay cherished his family, his daughter Leslie (Don) Nelson, of Onalaska, WI, his son Brian (Marisa) of Libertyville, IL and his four loving grandchildren, Trenton Nelson, Melina Nelson, Thaddeus Mikaelian and Simone Mikaelian. He successfully instilled the value and importance of both family and education in them.

Kay was an avid golfer who greatly enjoyed playing the game with relatives, friends and especially his grandchildren. He was responsible for introducing the game of golf to his entire family. When unable to play the game any longer, Kay attended several tournaments and benefits by riding in a golf cart observing and rendering advice to players.

In addition to his loving family, Kay is survived by his brothers Andrew (Marcella) and Sam, fond nieces and nephews, sisters-in-laws, brother-in law, relatives and long time friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. Mersrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie Street in Racine, where Kay was a life-long member and served on various church committees in years past.

Friends and relatives may extend their condolences to the family beginning at 10 am on Saturday September 7th, 2019 at St. Mersob Armenian Church with services beginning at 11am.

Burial will be private. In accordance with Kay's wishes, in lieu-of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mesrob Armenian Church in Racine, or to the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) 630 Second Avenue, New York, New York, 10016-4806

The family wishes to express appreciation to the entire staff at St. Monica's Senior Assisted Living Home for their devoted care of Kay during the past 10 years.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com