Kaye L. Ebert

November 24, 1949 - August 20, 2019

Kaye L. Ebert, 69, of Hustisford, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Home Again Living in Columbus from complications of Lewy Body Dementia.

She was born on November 24, 1949, in Racine, the daughter of the late John and Edith (Hay) Ebert. Kaye was a teacher in the Hustisford School District from 1972-1998 where she taught Business Education. Following her retirement from teaching, she was employed several years by the Economic Support Department for Dodge County.

Kaye had many talents including photography, playing guitar and singing. She played for many weddings, including at the weddings of some of her former students. Dogs were a big part of her life. They brought much joy and companionship to her.

Survivors include her sister, Karlynn (Gordon) Perlburg, a niece, Sara Holt and a nephew, Vincent Perlburg all of Royal, Arkansas; a dear friend and caregiver, Karen "Lichty" Lichtenberg of Hustisford, many other friends and colleagues.

A time of gathering to remember Kaye will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 226 S. Main Street, Hartford. Private inurnment will be in Hustisford Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff in the Memory Unit at Home Again in Columbus and to Heartland Hospice for the care provided and compassion shown to Kaye.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home of Hustisford is serving the family. To leave condolences visit our website at www.berndt-ledesma.com.