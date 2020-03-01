Keith Boesel

July 11, 1942 - February 25, 2020

Keith Boesel, 77, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Chippewa Falls, WI.

Keith was born July 11, 1942 in Racine, WI to Bernard and Vivian (Robison) Boesel. He married Sherry Gulbrandsen but divorced in 1977.

He married Patricia Christine (Miller) Auxier in 1985. They just celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary last week.

Keith is survived by wife, Patricia; Brother, Ken (Kim) Boesel; Sister Linda Robison; further survived by, son Scott Boesel (Lori) of California; daughter Vicky Boesel of Arizona; step-daughter Angela (Jeremy) Amundson of Washington; grandchildren Tahnee Boesel, Chalon, Chance and Coda Boesel and Joshua Amundson. He is also survived by a very special friend, Steve Perkovich and his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and a special brother-in-law Doug Robison.

Keith started working in his teens delivering fliers for Fuller Brush & Hoover Vacuum, and setting pins at Uptown Bowl. As a young adult he worked at Hamilton Beach, Johnson Wax, and American Motors before starting at Twin Disc in 1966. He worked there 37 years, starting out in the shop as a trucker and gear grinder eventually working his way into a Field Service Rep which he said changed his life forever. He traveled throughout the U.S. in the 70's and 80's doing service repair, occasionally traveling to places around the world like Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, South Africa and Australia. Keith is a member of the Twin Disc 20 Year Club.

Keith loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed family cook-outs. He was a member of the Chippewa Valley Woodturners Guild. He is a Life Member of Racine Instinctive Bowmen. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his fondness for a particular Oldsmobile which he has had for over 40 years.

In 2004 Keith and Pat retired "up north" living in Durand for 15 years before moving to Chippewa Falls in November. The family would like to thank the Chippewa Falls Fire & EMS, and the Emergency Services care team at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

In remembrance of Keith, memorial donations to Chippewa Falls Fire & EMS are suggested.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com