Keith W. Goetzinger

October 3, 1956 - September 8, 2019

TAHOKA, TEXAS/Formerly of Racine - Keith Wayne Goetzinger, age 62, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born in Racine, October 3, 1956 son of Gerald and Annamae (Nee: Hattery) Goetzinger.

Keith graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1974" and proudly served in the U.S Air Force and then the U.S. Army Reserves. He had moved to Texas fourteen years ago and was employed driving a semi-truck. Keith enjoyed classic cars, restoring his 4-panel truck, and the outdoors especially hunting and fishing when living in Wisconsin. He was always quick with a joke and enjoyed making people laugh. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Jennifer Vargas, Joseph (Cristina) Goetzinger; grandchildren, Xavier, Mireya, Isaiah, Joseph, and Andera; his father Gerald Goetzinger; sisters, Betty Nicholson and Diane (Tim) Olmstead; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Annamae and his brother Bruce.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 6:00 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 4:00 – 6 :00 P.M.

