Kellie Yvonne McNeil
March 31, 2019 - November 19, 2019
RACINE - Kellie Yvonne McNeil, age 36, was called home by her loving Savior on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
A Celebration of Kellie's Life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:00am at Greater Grace Temple COGIC, 522 N. Memorial Dr., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for her full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
www.draeger-Langendorf.com