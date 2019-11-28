Kellie Yvonne McNeil

Guest Book
  • "Sending out prayer and condolences to the Mcneil family..."
    - Anita Morris
  • "Sending out condolences to my family Sorry I couldn't ..."
    - Sherman Mcneil
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater Grace Temple COGIC
522 N. Memorial Dr.
Racine, WI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Grace Temple COGIC
522 N. Memorial Dr.
Racine, WI
Obituary
Kellie Yvonne McNeil

March 31, 2019 - November 19, 2019

RACINE - Kellie Yvonne McNeil, age 36, was called home by her loving Savior on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

A Celebration of Kellie's Life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:00am at Greater Grace Temple COGIC, 522 N. Memorial Dr., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for her full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 28, 2019
