Kenneth A. Scott

October 3, 1959 - November 30, 2019

Ken, age 60, passed away unexpectedly in Las Vegas, NV at Desert Springs Hospital.

Survived by sister, Terry George of Racine, brothers Al (Virginia) Scott of Portage, WI, Robert (Sheila) Scott of Liberty Hill, TX. Also nieces, Laura (Jason) Monosa, Caroline (Andrew) Beere, Michelle (Aaron) Rogers, nephews, Eric (Amy) Scott, Matt (Panya) Dowdell.

Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Elaine Scott and brother-in-law William George.

Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 2, 2020
