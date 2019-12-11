Kenneth A. Strom

December 20, 1970– December 6, 2019

RACINE – Kenneth Andrew Strom, age 48, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Friday, December 6, 2019 after suffering a devastating hemorrhagic stroke on November 2nd.

Kenneth was born in Racine on December 20, 1970 to Richard and Marge (nee: Weisbrod) Strom. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1989.

Among his interests, Kenn was a computer genius. He would often help family & friends with their computer issues, but would be told to "speak English" when advising others with high tech computer terminology. Always kind and thoughtful, Kenn would be the first to volunteer when someone was in need, especially when it came time for dog sitting or minor home repairs. Kenn enjoyed the simple things in life: a good comic strip, funny videos, and giving out hilarious gag gifts. He was a true Wisconsin Badgers fan and a master on the bar-be-que grill. With a unique sense of humor, Kenn was quite witty when it came time to smart remarks, but always did it out of love.

Surviving are his dear mother, Marge Strom; brother, Jeff (Deb) Strom; sister, Vicki (Randy) Stindle; uncles, Dennis (Judy) Weisbrod and Don (Norma) Weisbrod; aunt, Bev (Don) Woten; adoptive aunt, Sr. June Gesinski; devoted neighbor and extended family member, Eric Maresh; and many very special cousins that Kenn considered to be "brothers & sisters".

Kenn was preceded in death by his father, Richard Strom; grandparents, Emery & Helen Weisbrod and George & Margaret Strom; uncles, David Weisbrod, Ron Strom & Butch Strom; and cousin, John Weisbrod.

A memorial service celebrating Kenn's life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. In memory of Kenn, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Also, consider helping save someone's life by signing up to be an organ & tissue donor at the end of your life.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Racine Fire & Rescue, Ascension All Saints, Flight for Life, Froedtert Hospital – especially everyone in the Neuro ICU, and to Dr. Singh & Dr. Bartz of the Herma Heart Institute at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin for doing everything in their powers in trying to save Kenn's life. May God bless all of you!

