Kenneth Cowan N9LSX

March 9, 1943 - May 14, 2019

NEW BERLIN - Departed this life, Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the age of 76.

Cherished husband of Barbara (Nee Koeppell) for 38 years. Loving dad of Philip J. Smith, Catherine (Jay) Oswald, Steven F. Smith (Tammy) and Michael C. (Mary) Smith. Proud grandpa of Michaela, Jack, Christian, Gaberial, Carson and Madison. Dear brother of George (Cheryl) Cowan and Alexander (Nancy) Cowan. Dear son-in-law of Emily Koeppell. Brother-in-law of Maryann (Allen) Bush. Also loved by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He deeply missed by his pal "Harley Boy".

In lieu of flowers memorials to Elmbrook Humane Society would be appreciated.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Saturday May 18th 2-4 PM. Time of sharing 4PM.

Krause Funeral Home

12401 W. National Ave.

New Berlin WI 53151

262-786-8009