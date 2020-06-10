Kenneth E. "Ken" Eulgen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth E. "Ken" Eulgen

Eulgen, Kenneth E. "Ken" age 80, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at Linden Grove in Mukwonago with his loving family at his side.

Visitation will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 9-10:45 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185.

Graveside Service is Open to All at 12:15 PM on Thursday at St. Thomas Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Association. Family would like to thank Linden Grove and ProHealth Hospice for their special care of Ken. A heartfelt thank you to dear friends Dick and Darlene Laux for their continued care and support during this difficult time.

Covid – 19 recommendations will be followed. Masks are recommended, but not required, masks and hand sanitizer will be offered by the funeral home during visitation. Six-foot distance between families will be recommended. Thank You. Full obituary found at : www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Mealy Funeral Home, Inc

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Churc
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Graveside service
12:15 PM
St. Thomas Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 534-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved