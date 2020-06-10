Kenneth E. "Ken" Eulgen

Eulgen, Kenneth E. "Ken" age 80, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at Linden Grove in Mukwonago with his loving family at his side.

Visitation will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 9-10:45 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185.

Graveside Service is Open to All at 12:15 PM on Thursday at St. Thomas Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Association. Family would like to thank Linden Grove and ProHealth Hospice for their special care of Ken. A heartfelt thank you to dear friends Dick and Darlene Laux for their continued care and support during this difficult time.

Covid – 19 recommendations will be followed. Masks are recommended, but not required, masks and hand sanitizer will be offered by the funeral home during visitation. Six-foot distance between families will be recommended. Thank You. Full obituary found at : www.mealyfuneralhome.com

