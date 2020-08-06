Kenneth Francis Koenen

1942 - 2020

Kenneth Francis Koenen of Lyons, WI passed away at the age of 78 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Ken was born to Edward and Marie (nee Vogt) Koenen on April 23, 1942 in Burlington, WI. Ken married Marie David on November 21, 1964 and they were happily married for 55 years. Ken was a lifetime member of St. Joseph's parish in Lyons and graduated from St. Mary's high school in Burlington.

Ken farmed his whole life on the family farm in Lyons and drove semi for Racine Grain for 11 years. He loved working up his land, planting and harvesting his crops, working in his shop, building his bird houses, and taking care of all his birds. He was small in stature, but had a huge heart and could do anything he put his mind to.

If you knew Ken, then you were his friend, and he would do anything for you. Faith, farming, family, and friends were everything to him. He enjoyed a good game of Euchre and Sheepshead with family and their dear card club gang of 50 years. He always had a big, welcoming grin and looked for the fun in life. He cherished his grandchildren and loved giving them rides on the tractor or mule and watching them drive the go-cart in the yard.

He was a devoted husband. Ken and Marie enjoyed every waking day together, making treasured lifetime memories by each others' sides and raising their family of six. He was a loving father and treasured his sons and daughters-in-law as his own.

Ken is survived by his wife, Marie; children, Mark (Cheryl) Koenen, Beth (Brian Forsythe) Gorman, Lisa (Rick) Huening, Scott (Debra) Koenen, Paul (Jessica Whitehead) Koenen, Ann (Matt) Martinek; grandchildren, Kristy Koenen, Nicole Koenen, Mark Jr. Koenen, Deanna (Nicholas) Didzun, Emmett (Rebecca Fluger) Gorman, Greg (Rachel) Huening, Breanna Huening, Danielle Koenen, Derek Koenen, Grant Koenen, Ethan Koenen, Eric Koenen, Finn Koenen, Piper Koenen, Max Martinek, Reese Martinek; great-grandchildren, Noah Condon, Whitney Boston, Theodore Huening; Brothers and Sisters, Julie Koenen, Fred (Mary) Koenen, Dorothy (Phil) Rausch, Jack (Judy) David, Margie Huff, Diane (Greg) Schindler, Patrick (Pat Wojciechowski) David, Susan David; Special friend and farming sidekick Bernie Ehlen.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Warren and Catherine David, grandson Kyle Koenen; siblings and siblings-in-law John Koenen, Robert David, Robert Huff, Norene Lois, Jerome Lois, Judi David.

The family would like to thank Dr. Haider and the entire staff at Aurora Cancer Care and Aurora At Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Aurora Hospice at Home, or American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Hartford-Slinger, WI.

He will be greatly missed by so many.

Relatives and Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2PM until 6PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A Private Mass will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons and a burial of cremains will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Lyons on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10AM.

