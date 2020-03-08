Kenneth George Due

September 25, 1934 – March 5, 2020

Racine - Kenneth George Due, 85, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on March 5, 2020.

Ken was born in Racine to George and Esther (nee Lange) Due on September 25, 1934. He graduated from Washington Park High School and joined the United States Army. After serving in Korea, Ken met the love of his life and married Nancy Ella Masters on November 29, 1958. Ken was employed at Goldblatts' Department Store, in the camera department, before he became an owner of Camera World in West Racine with Norris Richardson and Dave Daniels. He was in the business for 25 years.

Ken was a long-time, active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. He was a Deacon and the Superintendent of Sunday School. He participated in the choir, held youth groups, and much more. Ken was currently a member of Living Faith Lutheran Church. Ken enjoyed swimming, bowling and football, especially the Green Bay Packers and college football. He also liked to coach baseball and listen to the Milwaukee Brewers' broadcasts. Ken had a big heart. He delighted in painting plaques and donating them to nursing homes, veterans, and churches.

Kenneth will be dearly missed by his children: Lisa (John) Aceto, and Roger (Kim) Due; and grandchildren: Carter and Kaitlyn (Kody) Aceto, and Rachel, Andrew, Matthew, and Aaron (Ashley) Due. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy on August 23, 2019, and his parents, George and Esther Due.

A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Service of committal and full military honors will follow the ceremony at West Lawn Memorial Park chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Special thanks to Ken's great friend, Norris, for all his care and support.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361