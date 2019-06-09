Kenneth L. Robbins

December 5, 1919 - May 8, 2019

RACINE - Kenneth L. Robbins passed away on May 8, 2019 at the age of 99.

He was born in Zion, IL, grew up in Oconomowoc, WI and lived most of his life in Waterford, WI before moving to Brookfield, WI. Ken was married to Miriam "Mickey Kissling" for 67 years until her death in 2010. Ken served in the US coast Guard during WWII. Following the war he worked for the National Tea Co and Brownberry Bread. In 1963, Ken and Mickey purchased the Dog N Suds drive in in Burlington, WI which they ran until 1982 when Ken retired. He didn't stay retired for long and soon started driving school bus for Waterford Public High School. He especially enjoyed driving the forensics team and was often their requested driver.

Ken is survived by his children Lynne (Peter) Glick, Ken (Sue) Robbins, and Judy (Eric) Schultz, 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren as well as one sister, Phyllis (Robbins) Russell. Ken was most proud that all of his children and grandchildren graduated from college.

Visitation will be held at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 15250 Cleveland Ave., New Berlin, WI on June 14, 2019 from 10 am until time of memorial service at 11am. Memorials may be made to Blessed Savior Church or Lutheran Special School. A special thanks to Elizabeth Residence for their compassionate care. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Wauwatosa (414)774-5010 is assisting the family.