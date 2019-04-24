Kenneth M. McCloskey

RACINE - Kenneth M. McCloskey, 57, passed away in the Ridgewood Care Center on Sunday, April 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, April 30th, at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family will be establishing an educational fund for his granddaughter, Blake. You can make the donation to Barbara McCloskey until the fund has been put in place.

Please see Sunday's paper for the complete obituary.

